Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Italian Cup Elimination Round 3 first leg matches on Sunday
Elimination Round 3
Sunday, August 19
Siena - Vicenza (III) 4-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Saturday, August 18
Atalanta Bergamo - Padova (II) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Bologna - Varese (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Catania - Sassuolo (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Genoa - Verona (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 1-4)
Verona win 4-1 on penalties.
Livorno (II) - Perugia (III) 4-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Modena (II) - Reggina (II) 1-5 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Palermo - Cremonese (III) 3-1 (halftime: 2-1)
Pescara - Carpi (III) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Cagliari - Spezia (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Cesena (II) - Crotone (II) 3-2 (halftime: 1-2)
Cittadella (II) - Ternana (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Juve Stabia (II) - Sampdoria 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-3)
Juve Stabia win 4-3 on penalties.
Torino - Lecce (II) 4-2 (halftime: 2-1)
Chievo Verona - Ascoli (II) 4-0 (halftime: 3-0)
Fiorentina - Novara (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)