April 5 (Gracenote) - Results from the Italian Cup Semifinal second leg matches on Wednesday Semifinal Wednesday, April 5, second leg Napoli - Juventus 3-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Juventus - Napoli 3-1. Juventus win 5-4 on aggregate. Tuesday, April 4, second leg AS Roma - Lazio 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Lazio - AS Roma 2-0. Lazio win 4-3 on aggregate.