Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Italian Cup 3rd Round matches on Saturday
3rd Round
Saturday, August 13
Atalanta Bergamo - Cremonese 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Cesena (II) - Ternana (II) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Chievo Verona - Virtus Entella (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Empoli - Vicenza (II) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Novara (II) - Latina (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
Perugia (II) - Carpi (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Pescara - Frosinone (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Torino - Pro Vercelli (II) 4-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Udinese - Spezia (II) 2-3 (halftime: 1-2)
Friday, August 12
Bologna - Trapani (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Palermo - Bari (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
Genoa - Lecce 3-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
3rd Round
Sunday, August 14
Salernitana (II) v Pisa (II) (1700)
Sampdoria v Bassano Virtus (1845)
Verona (II) v Crotone (1845)
Monday, August 15
Cagliari v SPAL (II) (1900)