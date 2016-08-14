Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Italian Cup 3rd Round matches on Sunday 3rd Round Sunday, August 14 Verona (II) - Crotone 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Sampdoria - Bassano Virtus 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Salernitana (II) - Pisa (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-4) Pisa win 4-3 on penalties. Saturday, August 13 Atalanta Bergamo - Cremonese 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Cesena (II) - Ternana (II) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Chievo Verona - Virtus Entella (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Empoli - Vicenza (II) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Novara (II) - Latina (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Perugia (II) - Carpi (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Pescara - Frosinone (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Torino - Pro Vercelli (II) 4-1 (halftime: 2-0) Udinese - Spezia (II) 2-3 (halftime: 1-2) Friday, August 12 Bologna - Trapani (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Palermo - Bari (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Genoa - Lecce 3-2 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 3rd Round Monday, August 15 Cagliari v SPAL (II) (1900)
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S