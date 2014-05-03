ROME May 3 Three Napoli supporters were injured, one critically, in clashes before Saturday's Italian Cup Final between Napoli and Fiorentina in Rome, Italian television and news agencies reported.

One man was shot in the chest as he walked towards the Olympic Stadium and taken to Villa San Pietro hospital, news agency ANSA reported. It said another supporter was shot in the arm.

The pistol used in the incidents has been found by the police, the AGI news agency said.

The clashes took place in the Tor di Quinto area close to the stadium, with rival supporters throwing firecrackers and other objects at each other ahead of the game due to kick off at 1900 GMT.

The website of daily newspaper La Repubblica reported a total of six people injured in the clashes. The police were only immediately able to confirm to Reuters the injury to the supporter shot in the chest.