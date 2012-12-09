MILAN Dec 9 AC Milan's Dutch international midfielder Nigel de Jong will be out for the rest of the season after rupturing his left Achilles tendon in the Serie A match at Torino, the club said on Sunday.

"The lads have dedicated the victory to Nigel, who unfortunately has suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon injury that will see him out for the season," coach Massimiliano Allegri told reporters. "It was the only negative thing about the game."

De Jong, 28, who has a reputation for being a ruthless tackler, joined Milan from English Premier League champions Manchester City during the close season.

Milan won the game 4-2.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ed Osmond

brian.homewood@thomsonreuters.com; +41 79 917 1402 Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) (Created by Brian Homewood)