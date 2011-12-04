MILAN Dec 4 Alessandro Del Piero will spend the night in hospital after requiring eight stitches in a head wound sustained during Juventus' 2-0 win over Cesena on Sunday, the Turin club said.

The 36-year-old was stretchered off with blood streaming from his forehead after being caught by Marco Rossi's studs.

The club said on its website (www.juventus.com) that the team captain had suffered a deep gash but no further complications.

The injury came during a frustrating season for Del Piero, who has been mainly restricted to late substitute appearances for the Serie A leaders.

On Sunday, coach Antonio Conte brought him on earlier than usual, in the 56th minute, and Del Piero looked sharp and ready to take the opportunity until he was caught by Rossi eight minutes later.

The club has already said that Del Piero, who made his 700th professional club appearance in last Tuesday's game at Napoli, will not have his contract renewed at the end of the season.

