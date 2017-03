MILAN Feb 24 Inter Milan survived a torrid first half before hitting back to hold arch-rivals AC Milan to a 1-1 draw in their Serie A derby on Sunday.

Stephan El Shaarawy put Milan ahead after 21 minutes and Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic twice denied Mario Balotelli with reflex saves before halftime.

Substitute Ezequiel Schelotto headed in Yuto Nagatomo's cross to equalise in the 71st minute, only three minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Milan, third in Serie A with 45 points, stayed one ahead of Inter. Juventus, who beat Siena 3-0, lead with 58 points.