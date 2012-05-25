ROME May 25 Former Italy striker Marco Di Vaio
has signed for Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact, the
Canadian club announced on Thursday.
Di Vaio moves to Canada after leading Bologna, where he
scored 65 Serie A goals in 143 games over four years, to Serie A
safety last season.
"I am very proud to become a member of the Montreal Impact
and to start this new phase of my career," Di Vaio said on the
club's website.
"I have accepted with great enthusiasm the challenge of
joining an enticing championship like MLS. I am extremely eager
to make the entire club proud, from the president to its
supporters."
The 35-year-old becomes Montreal's first signing under the
Designated Player Rule which allows MLS teams to buy one player
outside their salary cap, allowing them to bid for high-profile
international players.
(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Peter Rutherford)