Jan 14 Italian midfielder Alessandro Diamanti joins Atalanta on loan for the current season, the club said on their website (www.atalanta.it).

The 32-year-old had been on loan with Watford FC since August, but made only three appearances for the club. He is bound by a multi-year contract with Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande.

"I can't wait to start playing ... Italian football is the one I love most," Diamanti said in an interview on YouTube.

Before signing up for Guangzhou Evergrande in 2014, Diamanti played for Bologna for three years.

Left-footed Diamanti is likely to replace Maxi Moralez, who has been sold to Mexican club Leon.

Eleventh-placed Atalanta will play Inter, third in Serie A, on Saturday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Slupska in Gdynia; editing by Andrew Roche)