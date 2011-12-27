Dec 27 Udinese striker Antonio Di Natale
will be recalled to the Italy squad to face the United States in
a friendly in February, coach Cesare Prandelli said on Tuesday
as he plans for Euro 2012.
The 34-year-old, Serie A top scorer last term and in form
again this season, thought his Italy career was over after not
featuring since a poor 2010 World Cup but long-term injuries to
Giuseppe Rossi and Antonio Cassano have opened the door.
"I will call up Toto (Di Natale) against the USA," Prandelli
told Tuesday's Gazzetta dello Sport, adding that Napoli
goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis was also fresh in his thoughts.
Di Natale has scored 10 goals in 36 appearances for Italy,
who are in Euro 2012 Group C with Spain, Ireland and Croatia.
