MILAN Dec 2 Torino coach Giampiero Ventura has been given a one-match touchline ban for looking at a spectator with a "threatening expression", Italy's disciplinary tribunal said on Tuesday.

The tribunal said that, at the end of Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Juventus, Ventura "turned to a spectator with a seriously intimidating gesture and a threatening expression."

Sampdoria were fined 15,000 euros (18,576 US dollar) because of "insulting chants based on territorial origin" by their supporters during Monday's 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini escaped with a warning after he was sent from the touchline during his side's 4-2 defeat by AS Roma on Sunday. (1 US dollar = 0.8075 euro) (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)