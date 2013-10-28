Oct 28 Serie A champions Juventus became on Monday the latest team to be sanctioned for anti-Naples chanting by their fans during a game, the Serie A league said in a statement.

Serie A's disciplinary tribunal ordered both tiers of the South Curve at the Juventus Stadium to be closed for one home match for what was officially described as "territorial discrimination".

However, the sanction was suspended for one year and will be implemented only if there is a new offence during that period.

The written decision said that Juventus fans repeated the chants, including "wash them with fire from Vesuvius", several times during their team's 2-0 win over Genoa on Sunday.

Last week, AS Roma, Torino, Inter Milan and AC Milan were given the same sanction for anti-Naples chanting by their fans.