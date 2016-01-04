Jan 4 - Hellas Verona have signed left-back Urby Emanuelson on a free transfer, the Italian club said in a statement on its website (www.hellasverona.it).

The former AS Roma player has been away from competitive football since he was released by Atalanta at the end of 2014-2015 season and trained with AC Milan for the first half of the current campaign.

Hellas Verona, who are without a league win so far this season, play champions Juventus in their next Serie A match on Jan. 6. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdynia; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)