Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 4 - Hellas Verona have signed left-back Urby Emanuelson on a free transfer, the Italian club said in a statement on its website (www.hellasverona.it).
The former AS Roma player has been away from competitive football since he was released by Atalanta at the end of 2014-2015 season and trained with AC Milan for the first half of the current campaign.
Hellas Verona, who are without a league win so far this season, play champions Juventus in their next Serie A match on Jan. 6. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdynia; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.