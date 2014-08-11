ROME Aug 11 Carlo Tavecchio was elected as the new president of the Italian football federation (FIGC) on Monday despite causing an outcry last month when he referred to African players as "banana eaters."

The 71-year-old, head of the Italian Amateur Leagues' Association (LDN), won 63.63 percent of the 278 votes while his opponent, former Italy and AC Milan midfielder Demetrio Albertini, won 33.93 percent, the FIGC said.

"I will be everyone's president," he said after being chosen.

Tavecchio sparked a race row when he was making a speech about a lack of opportunities for Italian players at professional clubs.

He referred to a fictitious player he named Opti Poba, "who previously ate bananas and then suddenly becomes a first team player with Lazio." (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)