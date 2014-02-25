Feb 25 Juventus have been fined after fans displayed a banner referring to the Torino air crash and AS Roma have been penalised for crowd trouble before and after Saturday's Serie A game at Bologna.

In addition, Italy's sporting tribunal has banned Fiorentina midfielder Borja Valero for four matches after he was one of three players sent off in their match at Parma on Monday.

Juventus were ordered to pay 25,000 euros ($34,300) after their fans "put on display two banners insulting the memory of the Superga tragedy" during Sunday's derby against neighbours Torino, the tribunal said on Tuesday.

Eighteen Torino players and officials were among 31 people killed in the 1949 accident when their plane crashed into the Superga hill near the city while trying to land.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli had already criticised the banners on Monday. "The tragedy is something not to be touched upon. No to rogue chanting and banners," he said on Twitter.

Roma were fined 50,000 euros after their supporters destroyed a ticket booth and threw tables and rubbish bins at police before the Bologna game. They also used firecrackers during the match, the tribunal said.

Valero was banned for repeatedly pushing Parma's Gianni Munari and for shoving the referee after he was sent off at the end of Monday's 2-2 draw. Munari was given the automatic one-match ban.

