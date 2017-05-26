May 26 Fiorentina defender and captain Gonzalo Rodriguez has not renewed his contract and said on Friday he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Argentina international told a news conference he does not know yet what his next club will be.

Rodriguez, 33, made 25 league appearances and scored one goal this season. He joined the Florence-based club in 2012 from Spanish club Villarreal.

Fiorentina, eighth in the standings, host bottom of the table Pescara on Sunday in the last game of their season and will miss out on Europe. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Alison Williams)