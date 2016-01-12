Jan 12 Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj will be out of action for at least three weeks after picking up an injury during the 3-1 loss to Lazio on Saturday.

The Croatia international, who has played 25 games this season, underwent medical tests which revealed a damaged thigh muscle.

"His condition will be reassessed in three weeks' time," the club said on their website (it.violachannel.tv).

Fourth-placed Fiorentina play AC Milan, who are eighth, in Serie A on Sunday.

(Agnieszka Slupska and Anna Rzhevkina in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)