ROME May 2 Under-fire Fiorentina manager Delio Rossi attacked one of his own players in remarkable scenes during his side's clash with Novara on Wednesday.

The confrontation took place after Rossi substituted midfielder Adem Ljajic with 32 minutes gone and Fiorentina 2-0 down against their relegation rivals.

The Serb was clearly not happy with the decision to remove him from play and said something to his coach as he walked towards the dugout.

Rossi was outraged and flew at Ljajic, clearly landing two blows on the player as others tried to keep them apart.