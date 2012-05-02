ROME May 2 Under-fire Fiorentina manager Delio
Rossi attacked one of his own players in remarkable scenes
during his side's clash with Novara on Wednesday.
The confrontation took place after Rossi substituted
midfielder Adem Ljajic with 32 minutes gone and Fiorentina 2-0
down against their relegation rivals.
The Serb was clearly not happy with the decision to remove
him from play and said something to his coach as he walked
towards the dugout.
Rossi was outraged and flew at Ljajic, clearly landing two
blows on the player as others tried to keep them apart.
