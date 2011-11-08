MILAN Nov 8 Sinisa Mihajlovic has
stepped down as coach of Italian club Fiorentina and has been
replaced by Delio Rossi.
The former Yugoslavia international had been at the club for
15 months, having been appointed when Cesare Prandelli left to
take charge of Italy, but grew increasingly unpopular
with the club's fans over recent performances.
"Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has carried out the role with
dignity and professionalism, is leaving ... with the club's hope
that his career can continue with increasing satisfaction and
deserved success," Fiorentina said in a statement.
Fiorentina, who are 13th in Serie A with 12 points from 10
games following Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Chievo, said Rossi would
be in charge until the end of next season.
Mihajlovic was jeered by supporters during a 1-0 win over
Genoa 10 days ago and fans have never been happy with what they
saw as the team's unadventurous style under his leadership
despite a respectable ninth-place finish last season.
Rossi was twice coach of Palermo last season. He was
dismissed following a 7-0 home defeat by Udinese but rehired a
month later, then left again by mutual consent at the end of the
season.
The 51-year-old is one of Serie A's most seasoned
campaigners having coached at Genoa, Pescara, Lecce, Atalanta
and Lazio.
Fiorentina became the sixth team to change coaches this
season following Cagliari, Palermo, Inter Milan, Bologna and
Cesena.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories