ROME May 22 Fiorentina have signed Ukrainian forward Oleksandr Yakovenko from Anderlecht, the Italian Serie A club said on Wednesday.

"ACF Fiorentina communicate that they have signed the footballer Oleksandr Yakovenko... he has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until June 2016," Fiorentina said on their website (www.violachannel.tv).

The 25-year-old Yakovenko played 30 times for Anderlecht last season, scoring seven goals. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)