Feb 26 Fiorentina playmaker Borja Valero is angry over the referee's report which led to his four-match Serie A ban, saying on Wednesday that it was "not even close to reality" and had damaged his personal integrity.

The Spaniard was sent off near the end of Monday's 2-2 draw with Parma along with opponent Gianni Munari following a scuffle among the players. He was given a four-match suspension after a disciplinary tribunal said he had pushed his opponent and referee Andrea Gervasoni.

"I didn't do anything to the referee, what he has written is wrong," Valero told reporters. "Firstly, I did nothing to merit being sent off. I went to separate two players, and I was the one who was punished. I'm already unhappy about that.

"I've never done anything to a referee in my life, that should be clear. It doesn't matter whether I'm banned for three, four or 10 games, there has been a lack of respect to me as a player and, more importantly, as a person."

He added: "I had to explain to my four-year-old son why I got sent off when I didn't even know myself."

"After seeing the television pictures, there is no doubt that I did nothing to merit a sending off and certainly not to deserve a four-match ban. It's not possible that he wrote what he did because it's not even close to reality."

Fiorentina are fourth in Serie A, six points behind Napoli who are in the Champions League playoff spot. Valero will miss the matches against Lazio, Chievo, leaders Juventus and Napoli. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer) )