ROME May 17 Vincenzo Montella confirmed on Saturday that he will be staying on as Fiorentina coach next season.

"It was my desire to stay at the club ... I feel very appreciated here in Florence, also by the club," Montella told reporters on Saturday.

"If it wasn't that way I would be willing and able to rip up my contract and stay at home for a year."

According to local media reports, Montella was among the front-runners to replace Milan coach Clarence Seedorf should the Dutchman be sacked during the close season as widely expected.

Former AS Roma striker Montella guided Fiorentina to a fourth-place finish and the final of the Italian Cup this season despite missing key attackers Giuseppe Rossi and Mario Gomez for much of the campaign.

His side host Torino in the final weekend of the Serie A season, having already confirmed their place in the Europa League for next season.

