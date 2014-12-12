MILAN Dec 12 Fiorentina forward Juan Cuadrado was substituted after 24 minutes of the Europa League match against Dinamo Minsk because his mind was elsewhere, coach Vincenzo Montella said.

"He's suspended on Sunday (against Cesena) so I tried to play him from the start. I saw that his mind wasn't totally on the match, so I preferred to substitute him," Montella told reporters after Fiorentina's shock 2-1 home loss to the Belarus team.

Cuadrado has been the subject of transfer speculation since he had an outstanding World Cup, helping Colombia to reach the quarter-finals.

Although Fiorentina had already qualified for the knockout stage before the game, Montella was furious with the performance.

"It was an important match for me, I don't like to lose even when I'm playing against my son," he said. "I take this seriously, I'm ashamed and I apologise to everyone.

"I'm afraid that I was unable to transmit what I wanted from this game. I expected more, because there is a clear difference between these two teams."

Fiorentina are a modest ninth in Serie A where they have managed only 16 goals in 14 games. Despite Thursday's defeat, they finished top of Europa League Group K.

