MILAN Jan 5 Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella has been given another headache following goalkeeper Norberto Neto's decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

Neto told the club on Saturday that he did not want to extend his contract and supporters displayed their displeasure by unfurling a banner at the training ground which read: "Protected, cuddled and defended, this doesn't matter to Neto."

Montella said on Monday that he was "bitter" about Neto's decision and was contemplating whether to field the Brazilian against Parma in Serie A on Tuesday.

"At a personal level, there is great bitterness but it's a footballing situation," Montella told reporters on Monday.

"On a professional level I have to make an evaluation without being influenced by the personal and human side.

"As far as I'm concerned, this decision has been finalised too soon and has created an extra difficulty for me and the team.

"There's no doubting Neto's professionalism but it's not an easy situation. It's normal to be a little upset following a shock like this."

Neto joined Fiorentina four years ago from Atletico Paranaense and has established himself as the Viola's first choice goalkeeper after a shaky start.

Montella has had a difficult time this season with forwards Mario Gomez and Giuseppe Rossi plagued by injuries and Colombia midfielder Juan Cuadrado the subject of transfer speculation.

Cuadrado was hauled off after less than half an hour of a Europa League match against Dinamo Minsk in December after Montella said the Colombian's mind was elsewhere.

Fiorentina are eighth in Serie A, having managed a modest 21 goals in 16 games, but, despite their troubles, are still only three points off the Champions League playoff place.