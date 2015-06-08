June 8 Fiorentina have sacked head coach Vincenzo Montella after denouncing the Italian for a lack of respect and causing a breakdown in trust, the Serie A side said on Monday.

Montella took charge of Fiorentina in 2012, guiding them to three successive fourth-place Serie A finishes and the 2014 Coppa Italia final.

The 40-year-old former Italy forward also steered them to the semi-finals of this season's Europa League where they were beaten by eventual champions Sevilla.

"ACF Fiorentina have judged the recent behaviour of coach Vincenzo Montella as the clear sign of his desire to break from a contract legitimately signed less than two years ago because it contains a clause which the coach no longer believes to be in his interest, but he agreed to at the time," the club said in a statement on their official website (www.fiorentina.it).

"So, with great regret, we must take note of the fact that there is no longer the relationship of trust necessary for the continuation of any relationship, and we are therefore forced -- for the good of the club -- to sack Vincenzo Montella.

"This sudden situation has obviously created organisational problems which we must resolve urgently.

"We would have expected clearer, more respectful and less ambiguous behaviour from the coach, in respect of the shirt, the fans and the club which has given him so much."

As a player Montella played for Empoli, Genoa, Sampdoria and AS Roma in his native Italy before a brief spell on loan at Premier League side Fulham in 2007.