MILAN, July 18 Fiorentina have agreed a deal to sell Montenegro forward Stevan Jovetic to Manchester City, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

The Italian club's official Twitter feed said "agreement reached with Manchester City Football Club for the definitive transfer of the player Stevan Jovetic".

The 23-year-old Jovetic, who scored 13 goals in Serie A last season, has been the subject of transfer speculation for several months and was linked to Italian champions Juventus.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)