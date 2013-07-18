(Adds adds Pellegrini leaving City's pre-season tour in paras 8-9)

MILAN, July 18 Fiorentina have agreed to sell Montenegro forward Stevan Jovetic to Manchester City who are rebuilding their squad under new manager Manuel Pellegrini in a bid to reclaim the Premier league title from Manchester United.

The Italian club, who missed out on a Champions League place for this season, said on their official Twitter feed on Thrusday there had been "agreement reached with Manchester City Football Club for the definitive transfer of the player Stevan Jovetic".

British media estimated the transfer fee would be 28 million pounds ($42.56 million) for the former Partizan Belgrade captain who joined Fiore in 2008 for a reported eight million pounds.

The 23-year-old Jovetic scored 13 goals in 31 Serie A games last term to help Fiorentina finish fourth as they just missed out on Champions League football to AC Milan on the final day.

The Montenegrin, nicknamed Jo-Jo by the Fiorentina fans, had been the subject of transfer speculation for several months and was also linked to Italian champions Juventus.

He missed the whole of the 2010-11 campaign after damaging cruciate knee ligaments in pre-season training but returned to score 14 goals in 27 Serie A matches the following year.

The six foot one inch Jovetic, who can play as a central striker but prefers a slightly deeper role behind the centre-forward, has scored 10 goals in 27 games for Montenegro.

City lost their league crown to bitter local rivals United last season, which led to the sacking of manager Roberto Mancini and the arrival of Chilean Pellegrini who left the club's tour of South Africa for personal reasons on Thursday.

Pellegrini missed City's 2-1 defeat by local side AmaZulu which followed Sunday's opening 2-0 loss to SuperSport United.

City have bought Brazil midfielder Fernandinho from Shakhtar Donetsk and Sevilla's Spain winger Jesus Navas while agreeing a deal with the Spanish club for Spain striker Alvaro Negredo. Their Argentina striker Carlos Tevez left for Juve last month.

($1 = 0.6579 British pounds) (Writing by Ken Ferris in London, additional reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Steve Wood)