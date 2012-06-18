ROME JUNE 18 - ROME June 18 The Italian
football federation confirmed penalties for those involved in
the latest match-fixing scandal on Monday, upholding newly
promoted Pescara's two-point deduction and banning four players
for five years.
Piacenza's Mario Cassano, Ravenna's Alessandro Zamperini and
former professionals Luigi Sartor and Nicola Santoni received
the bans, while Novara, who were relegated to Serie B last
season, will start next season with a four-point deduction.
Other punishments handed out include a two-point deduction
for Serie B side Padova, one point for Empoli and four for
Reggina, while third-tier Albinoleffe received a 15-point
deduction and Piacenza were deducted 11 points.
Serie A sides Sampdoria and Siena were handed 50,000 euro
($63,100) fines.
($1 = 0.7921 euros)
(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by John O'Brien)