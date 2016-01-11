Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Serie A matches on Monday Saturday, January 16 (GMT) Atalanta Bergamo v Inter Milan (1400) Torino v Frosinone (1700) Napoli v Sassuolo (1945) Sunday, January 17 (GMT) Genoa v Palermo (1130) AS Roma v Verona (1400) Bologna v Lazio (1400) Carpi v Sampdoria (1400) Chievo Verona v Empoli (1400) Udinese v Juventus (1400) AC Milan v Fiorentina (1945)
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)