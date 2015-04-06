Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Serie A matches on Monday Wednesday, April 8 (GMT) Parma v Udinese (1630) Saturday, April 11 (GMT) Genoa v Cagliari (1600) Parma v Juventus (1600) Verona v Inter Milan (1845) Sunday, April 12 (GMT) Cesena v Chievo Verona (1030) Atalanta Bergamo v Sassuolo (1300) Lazio v Empoli (1300) Napoli v Fiorentina (1300) Torino v AS Roma (1300) Udinese v Palermo (1300) AC Milan v Sampdoria (1845)
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S