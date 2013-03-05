Soccer-Afellay signs new two-year deal with Stoke
March 2 Midfielder Ibrahim Afellay has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Stoke City till 2019, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Serie A matches on Tuesday Friday, March 8 (GMT) Genoa v AC Milan (1945) Saturday, March 9 (GMT) Udinese v AS Roma (1945) Sunday, March 10 (GMT) Atalanta Bergamo v Pescara (1130) Cagliari v Sampdoria (1400) Chievo Verona v Napoli (1400) Juventus v Catania (1400) Palermo v Siena (1400) Parma v Torino (1400) Inter Milan v Bologna (1945) Lazio v Fiorentina (1945)
March 2 Arsene Wenger has played down speculation linking him with a move to Spanish champions Barcelona at the end of the season, saying his first preference would be to extend his stay at Arsenal.
March 2 Former Celtic defender Tommy Gemmell has died the age of 73, a few months shy of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 European Cup final against Inter Milan in which he scored the equaliser, helping the Scottish club to a famous 2-1 victory.