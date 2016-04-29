Soccer-Di Maria double keeps PSG on Monaco's tail
PARIS, April 14 French champions Paris St Germain moved level on points with Monaco at the top of Ligue 1 after Angel Di Maria scored in each half to give them a 2-0 win at Angers on Friday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Serie A matches on Friday Saturday, April 30 (GMT) Udinese v Torino (1600) Chievo Verona v Fiorentina (1845) Sunday, May 1 (GMT) Juventus v Carpi (1030) AC Milan v Frosinone (1300) Empoli v Bologna (1300) Palermo v Sampdoria (1300) Sassuolo v Verona (1300) Lazio v Inter Milan (1845) Monday, May 2 (GMT) Genoa v AS Roma (1700) Napoli v Atalanta Bergamo (1900)
April 14 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Ligue 1 Regular match on Friday Angers SCO 0 Paris St Germain 2 Angel Di Maria 28,84 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 15 Nice v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1500) En Avant de Guingamp v Toulouse (1800) Metz v Caen (1800) Montpellier HSC v FC Lorient (1800) Stade Rennes v Li