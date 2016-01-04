Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Serie A matches on Monday Tuesday, January 5 (GMT) Genoa v Sampdoria (1945) Wednesday, January 6 (GMT) Udinese v Atalanta Bergamo (1130) AC Milan v Bologna (1400) Chievo Verona v AS Roma (1400) Juventus v Verona (1400) Lazio v Carpi (1400) Palermo v Fiorentina (1400) Sassuolo v Frosinone (1400) Empoli v Inter Milan (1700) Napoli v Torino (1945) Saturday, January 9 (GMT) Carpi v Udinese (1400) Fiorentina v Lazio (1700) AS Roma v AC Milan (1945) Sunday, January 10 (GMT) Inter Milan v Sassuolo (1130) Atalanta Bergamo v Genoa (1400) Bologna v Chievo Verona (1400) Frosinone v Napoli (1400) Torino v Empoli (1400) Verona v Palermo (1400) Sampdoria v Juventus (1945)
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.