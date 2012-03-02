Soccer-Real Madrid made to pay for terrible start
MADRID, Feb 23 Zinedine Zidane's fears that Real Madrid's lack of intensity at the start of games would eventually cost his team have proved well founded.
March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from Serie A matches on Friday.
Saturday, March 3 (GMT) Palermo v AC Milan (1700) Juventus v Chievo Verona (1945)
Sunday, March 4 (GMT) Parma v Napoli (1130) AS Roma v Lazio (1400) Bologna v Novara (1400) Fiorentina v Cesena (1400) Lecce v Genoa (1400) Siena v Cagliari (1400) Udinese v Atalanta Bergamo (1400) Inter Milan v Catania (1945)
MADRID, Feb 23 Zinedine Zidane's fears that Real Madrid's lack of intensity at the start of games would eventually cost his team have proved well founded.
Feb 23 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy said he has no regrets over rejecting a move to Arsenal during the close season despite the Premier League champions' recent struggles.
Feb 23 Eastern Sports Club coach Chan Yuen-ting was comforted by her opposite number Luiz Felipe Scolari after her Asian Champions League debut at Chinese powerhouse Guangzhou Evergrande ended in a nightmarish 7-0 defeat.