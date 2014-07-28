ROME, July 28 Juventus start the defence of their Serie A title at Chievo next month but the pick of the first-day fixtures announced on Monday will see last season's runners-up AS Roma host Fiorentina who finished fourth.

The opening weekend, on Aug. 30-31, also features AC Milan entertaining Lazio.

Milan are at home to the champions in week three when new Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri will return to face his former club.

Roma travel to Juve on Oct. 5 while the Milan derby is not until Nov. 23.

Last season's runaway Serie B champions Palermo, who won the title by 17 points, entertain Sampdoria on the opening weekend.

Cesena, who won the Serie B playoffs, launch their campaign at home to Parma.

Serie A opening day fixtures (Aug. 30-31): Atalanta v Verona Cesena v Parma Chievo v Juventus Genoa v Napoli AC Milan v Lazio Palermo v Sampdoria AS Roma v Fiorentina Sassuolo v Cagliari Torino v Inter Milan Udinese v Empoli (Reporting by Tony Goodson, editing by Tony Jimenez)