MILAN Nov 4 Genoa's Serie A match at home to Inter Milan on Sunday has been postponed after flooding in the city killed at least seven people including two children.

"Genoa has also requested the suspension of all matches involving the club's youth teams due to take place at the weekend as a sign of mourning for the tragic events which have happened in our city," the club said in a statement on Friday.

The Milan club said: "Everyone at Inter is concerned about the tragedy in Genoa and would like to express our solidarity with the citizens."

Genoa are 11th in the table while Inter are 17th.

