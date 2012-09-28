ROME, Sept 28 Italy will play France in a friendly at Parma's Ennio Tardini Stadium on Nov. 14, returning to the ground for the first time since earthquakes shocked the Emilia-Romagna region in May.

"We will return to Parma, where we should have played Luxembourg but didn't because of the earthquake, for Italy-France," Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Giancarlo Abete said on Friday after a federal council meeting.

Cesare Prandelli's side were due to play Luxembourg in Parma on May 29 in a warm-up game for Euro 2012 but the second in a series of earthquakes that caused massive damage to the north of central Italy resulted in the match being cancelled. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Ken Ferris)