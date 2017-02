May 15 Coach Roberto Stellone parted ways with Frosinone on Sunday, a week after the club were relegated from Serie A.

The 38-year-old guided Frosinone to the top flight for the first time in their history last season but their stay in Serie A was shortlived as they were relegated last weekend.

"With the 2015-16 season officially ended, Frosinone Calcio would like to thank Roberto Stellone for the excellent work done over the last few years," read a statement on the club's website.

"We can confirm that the decision not to continue the partnership has been taken mutually."

Stellone had stints with Napoli, Genoa and Torino during his 18-year playing career. He was appointed Frosinone manager in 2012. (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Pritha Sarkar)