ROME, June 27 Thousands of people packed a square in a poor suburb of Naples on Friday for the funeral of the fan shot during a clash with AS Roma supporters on the night of the Italian Cup final last month.

Napoli fan Ciro Esposito, 29, died on Wednesday after slipping into a coma in the Rome hospital where he was taken in a critical condition after being shot 50 days earlier.

The case caused outrage in Naples, the biggest city in Italy's poor south and nowhere more so than in Esposito's home suburb of Scampia, a run-down area of decaying high-rise public housing long synonymous with the local camorra mafia.

His mother and girlfriend appealed for calm at the funeral in Scampia, saying there should be no more violence following the ugly scenes which interrupted the May 3 final watched by an estimated nine million television viewers.

Expressing the resentment many in Naples feel about the way they are regarded in other parts of Italy, the city's mayor Luigi de Magistris said Esposito had initially been identified as a suspect in the clash because of his origins.

"They were already treating Ciro as a suspect, blaming the Neapolitans and saying the Naples fans had done something wrong," the mayor said.

"The final piece of proof was that he was from Scampia which is supposed to be full of bad, dirty people." (Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Tony Jimenez)