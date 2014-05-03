ROME May 3 Rudi Garcia has conceded the Serie A title to Juventus ahead of AS Roma's trip to Catania on Sunday (1300 GMT), saying his side need a miracle to overturn the league leaders' eight-point advantage with three matches remaining.

"The title race is over and our result won't change anything. But we'll play to win anyway, as we want to extend our run of wins," the Frenchman told a news conference on Saturday.

"We congratulate Juve, which is a great team with great players. Their record-breaking campaign is in part down to us and ours to theirs."

Roma, who have won nine straight, are on 85 points and have to win in Catania for the first time since the 1970-71 season otherwise Juventus, who host Atalanta on Monday (1900) will be crowned champions for the third consecutive season.

"It'll be tough, but we want to play well and give our all, even if it's meaningless in terms of the title," added Garcia.

Should Roma win in Sicily Juve will secure the title with victory over Atalanta, with Antonio Conte's side having won all 17 home league matches.

If Juventus lose, Roma would need to win their clash with the reigning champions in Rome next Sunday and then hope they lose to Cagliari on the final day of the season, when Roma travel to Genoa. (Editing by Josh Reich)