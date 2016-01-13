UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ROME Jan 13 AS Roma sacked its coach Rudi Garcia on Wednesday, the Serie A team said in a statement on its website.
"On my behalf and on that of all AS Roma, I want to thank Rudi Garcia for the important work he has done since he arrived," club president James Pallotta said in the statement.
"We have had positive times together, but we think this is the right moment to change," Pallotta said.
After briefly going to the top of Serie A early this season, Roma has had a string of poor results and only won one of its last 10 matches.
The club did not say who would succeed the Frenchman, who signed up as coach in June 2013.
Roma now lies fifth in Serie A, seven points adrift of leaders Napoli, and was eliminated from the Italian Cup last month by Serie B team Spezia.
It qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League despite a 6-1 drubbing by Barcelona in the group stage in which it won just six points. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Steve Scherer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.