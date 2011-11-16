MILAN Nov 16 AC Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso has been cleared to start training with the team after a specialist found a significant improvement in his eye injury, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

The hard-tackling midfielder had been out of action for two months because of a problem with the sixth cranial nerve, one of the muscles which control the movement of the eye.

"Milan is pleased to announce that Rino Gattuso has been to see Professor Emilio Campos at the St Orsola hospital in Bologna," the club said in a statement.

"The doctor has reported notable progress and Gattuso has been given the all clear to get back training with the team."

The 33-year-old Gattuso went off after 20 minutes of the 2-2 draw against Lazio on Sept. 9 after aggravating the problem in a clash with team mate Alessandro Nesta.

The Italian international had felt unwell from the start of the match and said he had carried on playing despite seeing four images of team mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Gattuso has seen several specialists about the problem amid speculation it could end his career.

"His symptoms have been improving and so he has gradually been intensifying his work load," team doctor Rodolfo Tavana said.

"We are still keeping a close eye on the player and over the next few days we will conduct further tests."

