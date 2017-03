ROME Dec 17 Former Italy international and AC Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso is under investigation for alleged match-fixing, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

"Rino was out and now he has come back home. We need to wait to understand more. His lawyers are in contact with the prosecutor," Gattuso's agent Andrea D'Amico was quoted as saying by Italian media after the Italy 2006 World Cup winner's house was searched.

Former Lazio, AC Milan and Inter Milan player Cristian Brocchi is also being investigated by the Cremona public prosecutor's office, reports said.

News agency Ansa reported that the four men arrested overnight were intermediaries between players and those managing illegal betting operations.

