Dec 4 Former AC Milan and Italy midfielder Gennaro Gattuso cannot see a place for women in football, he said on Wednesday.

The hard-tackling midfielder was commenting on the recent turmoil at Milan, where Adriano Galliani has agreed to share his chief executive role with Barbara Berlusconi, the daughter of club president Silvio Berlusconi.

"I think that for someone like Galliani there should be more respect," he told the Radio Radio station in an interview.

"I can't really see women in football, I don't like to say it but that's how it is."

Galliani, who has been at the club for 27 years, threatened to resign last week, apparently unhappy at comments by Barbara Berlusconi that the club needed a new philosophy.

World Cup winner Gattuso ended his playing days last season with FC Sion in Switzerland. He had a spell as player-coach but was relieved of his coaching duties after only 11 league games.

He was appointed coach of Serie B side Palermo this season but was fired after only six matches.