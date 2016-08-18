Aug 18 Genoa have signed 21-year-old striker Giovanni Simeone, the son of former Argentina captain and current Atletico Madrid coach Diego, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

Simeone, who was born in Madrid when his father was playing for Atletico, was signed from Argentine club River Plate, Genoa said in a statement.

Simeone was raised at River and made his professional debut there in 2013.

But after a promising first season, he was unable to hold down a regular place and spent the 2015/16 season on loan at smaller neighours Banfield where he scored 12 goals in 31 appearances.

He showed more of his potential at the under-20 South American championship in 2015 where he was leading scorer with nine goals as he led Argentina to the title.

His father Diego won 106 caps for Argentina as a swashbuckling midfielder who described himself as playing with a knife between his teeth.

He has transformed Atletico Madrid since joining them as coach in 2011, winning La Liga in 2014 and leading them to the Champions League finals in 2014 and this year. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Neil Robinson)