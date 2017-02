April 30 Relegation-threatened Genoa will play Wednesday's Serie A home game against Cagliari in far away Brescia after police said a match behind closed doors in Genoa could be the subject of a fan protest.

Serie A, which last week decided Genoa would have to play two home games without fans after a riot during the defeat by Siena, said in a statement that Brescia had been chosen as the venue.

Sardinia-based Cagliari are playing their final home match of the season against leaders Juventus on Sunday in Trieste, 800 kilometres away and on the mainland, because their dilapidated stadium is unsafe. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)