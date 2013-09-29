Sept 29 Serie A claimed its first coaching victim of the season on Sunday when lowly Genoa fired Fabio Liverani and brought back old favourite Gian Piero Gasperini.

Liverani had been in charge for only seven games since being appointed in June and managed only one win, in the derby against Sampdoria. His team, who are 15th in the table with four points from six games, were also knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Serie B side Spezia.

"The club thanks Fabio Liverani for his work and the effort he has put in during these months," said Genoa in a statement.

Gasperini, who was previously in charge for four years ending in November 2010, was given a three-year contract. The club have employed six coaches since his departure, including Davide Ballardini and Alberto Malesani twice each.

The 55-year-old has had little success himself since leaving Genoa. He was fired after only five league games at Inter Milan in 2011 and had two stints with Palermo last term, the second lasting three games. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ed Osmond

