MILAN Jan 29 Genoa fans are being urged to boycott the opening stages of Saturday's Serie A match at home to Fiorentina in protest at recent refereeing decisions against them.

"We invite you to desert the stands of the stadium in the first 10 minutes," said a statement signed by the club's organised supporters groups.

"We are no longer willing to put up with these refereeing injustices. In the knowledge that what we ask is a sacrifice which will be a burden to us all we ask you to unite to send a signal after yet another injustice."

The statement said it would be "a peaceful protest but also an incisive one to leave an indelible mark in the minds of the 'gentlemen' who manipulate this modern football."

Genoa were livid after losing 2-1 at Napoli on Monday, saying that neither of Gonzalo Higuain's two goals should have stood.

They believed Higuain was offside in the lead-up to the first goal and the penalty he converted for the winner should not have been given.

Genoa have dropped from third to seventh after failing to win any of their last six games. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)