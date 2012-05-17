LISBON May 17 Inter Milan have agreed an 11-million-euro ($13.98-million) fee with Porto to keep Colombia midfielder Fredy Guarin at the Serie A club.

The 25-year-old has been on loan from Porto since January.

"The deal is subject to a work contract being signed between the athlete and the club," Porto said in a statement on Thursday.

Guarin impressed for Porto under former coach Andre Villas-Boas in the 2010-2011 season and, while he endured an injury-plagued first few months in Italy, he has recovered and is seen as a rising prospect for Inter. ($1 = 0.7869 euros)

